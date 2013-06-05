Marc Etkind Upped to GM of Destination America

Discovery Communications has promoted Marc Etkind to general

manager of its Destination America channel, it was announced Wednesday. He will

continue to report to Henry Schleiff, group president of Investigation

Discovery, Destination America and Military Channel.

Etkind, who had been senior VP of content strategy for the

network since 2011, will now lead all business strategy, programming,

development, production and cross-platform promotion for Destination America

for series like BBQ Pitmasters, United States of Bacon and Buying

Alaska.

"Marc has been an incredible leader and partner as we grow

the first and only network devoted to the people, places and, most of all,

stories of the United States," Schleiff said. "The success of Destination

America is due, in large part, to Marc's incredible passion for the brand and

the sense of fun he and his team have created throughout the programming,

marketing and look of the network."

DestinationAmerica was launched in May 2012 in a rebranding of Discovery's Planet

Green channel. It is current available in 60 million homes in the U.S.