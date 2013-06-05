Marc Etkind Upped to GM of Destination America
Discovery Communications has promoted Marc Etkind to general
manager of its Destination America channel, it was announced Wednesday. He will
continue to report to Henry Schleiff, group president of Investigation
Discovery, Destination America and Military Channel.
Etkind, who had been senior VP of content strategy for the
network since 2011, will now lead all business strategy, programming,
development, production and cross-platform promotion for Destination America
for series like BBQ Pitmasters, United States of Bacon and Buying
Alaska.
"Marc has been an incredible leader and partner as we grow
the first and only network devoted to the people, places and, most of all,
stories of the United States," Schleiff said. "The success of Destination
America is due, in large part, to Marc's incredible passion for the brand and
the sense of fun he and his team have created throughout the programming,
marketing and look of the network."
DestinationAmerica was launched in May 2012 in a rebranding of Discovery's Planet
Green channel. It is current available in 60 million homes in the U.S.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.