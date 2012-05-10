Marc Cherry to Keynote NATPE's PitchCon 2012

NATPE || Content First has announced thatMarc Cherry will keynote PitchCon 2012,

held June 7-8 at the Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel.

Cherry, creator of ABC's Desperate

Housewives, will participate in a one-on-one keynote conversation on June 7

to share with attendees the insight gained from his career.

"It is truly a pleasure to have Marc Cherry serve as

PitchCon's Keynote speaker this year and a fitting opportunity to reflect on

his tremendous success to date as the eighth and final season of Desperate

Housewives comes to a close," said Beth Braen, senior VP of marketing for

NATPE. "This is a fantastic opportunity for attendees to hear directly from one

of the industry's best about what it takes to succeed in this business."

In addition, NATPE, together with My Damn Channel,

one of YouTube's original channel initiatives, has launched a contest

exclusively for PitchCon attendees called "Get Your Video On!" My Damn Channel

is currently accepting submissions for original comedy videos to be reviewed by

the channel's creative team.

The video selected by the team will be announced during the

PitchCon Innovator Award luncheon honoring The

Glee Project at the close of the event on June 8, and will be featured on

one of My Damn Channel's Web locations with the possibility of series

development. The deadline for submissions is June 1.