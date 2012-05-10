Marc Cherry to Keynote NATPE's PitchCon 2012
NATPE || Content First has announced thatMarc Cherry will keynote PitchCon 2012,
held June 7-8 at the Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel.
Cherry, creator of ABC's Desperate
Housewives, will participate in a one-on-one keynote conversation on June 7
to share with attendees the insight gained from his career.
"It is truly a pleasure to have Marc Cherry serve as
PitchCon's Keynote speaker this year and a fitting opportunity to reflect on
his tremendous success to date as the eighth and final season of Desperate
Housewives comes to a close," said Beth Braen, senior VP of marketing for
NATPE. "This is a fantastic opportunity for attendees to hear directly from one
of the industry's best about what it takes to succeed in this business."
In addition, NATPE, together with My Damn Channel,
one of YouTube's original channel initiatives, has launched a contest
exclusively for PitchCon attendees called "Get Your Video On!" My Damn Channel
is currently accepting submissions for original comedy videos to be reviewed by
the channel's creative team.
The video selected by the team will be announced during the
PitchCon Innovator Award luncheon honoring The
Glee Project at the close of the event on June 8, and will be featured on
one of My Damn Channel's Web locations with the possibility of series
development. The deadline for submissions is June 1.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.