Mara Brock-Akil, Featured Panelist, "Women of Hollywood 2012"

Mara was born in Los Angeles, Calif., and raised in Kansas

City, Mo. Following her passion to write, she attended Northwestern University

and received a bachelor's degree from The Medill School of Journalism. She then

began her career as a writer on Fox's critically acclaimed program South Central, after which she worked as

a staff writer on UPN's series, Moesha,

where she earned a Producer title after four successful seasons. In 1999, she

was awarded the SHINE (Sexual Health in Entertainment) Award by The Media Project

for her impactful episode "Birth Control."

She later served as a supervising producer on the Warner

Brother's comedy series, The Jamie Foxx

Show and shortly after was actively pursued by UPN to bring her brand of

comedy to their network. As a result, she created her first series Girlfriends. Ensuring success, Brock-Akil

partnered her company, Happy Camper Productions, with both Kelsey Grammer's Gramnet

Productions and CBS Paramount. The groundbreaking show garnered numerous awards

and ran for 172 episodes over eight seasons.

During the sixth season of Girlfriends, Akil Productions created the fan favorite spin-off The Game. After airing three seasons on

the CW Network as well as a successful syndication on BET, the series was

brought back to life for a fourth season on BET. Mara is currently wrapping up

the fifth season of The Game,

preparing for the late-summer release of her screenplay Sparkle, starring the late Whitney Houston and Jordin Sparks as

well as hard at work prepping her new pilot Single

Black Female, starring Gabrielle Union.

Mara Brock-Akil never ceases to amaze. Not only is she

working as an acclaimed businesswoman, skilled writer, and proficient producer,

but also is an adored wife, mother, and friend. Using her career to advance and

challenge the entertainment business, Mara strives with every project to

affect, encourage, and entertain all who watch and work with her. In light of

her accomplishments, Brock-Akil was listed on Vibe magazine's "Top 100 hottest People List" as well as featured

in Essence magazine's "Outstanding

Women under 40." She was also presented in Newsweek's

"Women & Power" Issue, which showcased a variety of influential women and

currently sits as a board member of the Samburu Project. Mara was also featured

with her husband on The Hollywood Reporter's "Top 50 Power Showrunners" and

jointly won a 2012 NAACP Image Award for "Best Writing in a Comedy Series".

