MAP Taps Brown as New President

Media Access Project has tapped Tyrone Brown, a former FCC commissioner under President Carter, as president. Brown succeeds Andrew J. Schwartzman, who

has been atop the nonprofit law firm for the past three decades.

Schwartzman will continue with MAP as senior VP and

policy director.

Brown was recently a professor of ethics at Duke

University. His resume includes serving as counsel to Post-Newsweek Stations and the

D.C. communications law firm of Wiley Rein, headed by former FCC Chairman Dick

Wiley.

"I plan to concentrate on expanding MAP's sources

of funding and, substantively, on highlighting and combating structural barriers

to objective news reporting and on supporting optimal and ubiquitous access to

the Internet by all demographics," said Brown in a statement. "Both of these

values are absolutely critical for our civil democracy.

MAP has represented various groups, including

those challenging media ownership rules and those

taking issue with the FCC's indecency crackdown.