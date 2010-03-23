MAP Taps Brown as New President
Media Access Project has tapped Tyrone Brown, a former FCC commissioner under President Carter, as president. Brown succeeds Andrew J. Schwartzman, who
has been atop the nonprofit law firm for the past three decades.
Schwartzman will continue with MAP as senior VP and
policy director.
Brown was recently a professor of ethics at Duke
University. His resume includes serving as counsel to Post-Newsweek Stations and the
D.C. communications law firm of Wiley Rein, headed by former FCC Chairman Dick
Wiley.
"I plan to concentrate on expanding MAP's sources
of funding and, substantively, on highlighting and combating structural barriers
to objective news reporting and on supporting optimal and ubiquitous access to
the Internet by all demographics," said Brown in a statement. "Both of these
values are absolutely critical for our civil democracy.
MAP has represented various groups, including
those challenging media ownership rules and those
taking issue with the FCC's indecency crackdown.
