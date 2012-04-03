MAP Shuttering After Almost 40 Years

Media Access Project, the public interest law

firm that helped stay media ownership rule changes sought by broadcasters,

and raised objections to a number of high-profile media mergers, but also stood

beside broadcasters in helping challenge the FCC's indecency enforcement rules,

is closing its doors May 1.

Andy

Schwartzman, who has been its chief lawyer and guiding spirit, said the group

simply ran out of money. "Lots of public interest groups have had a hard time

raising money," he said, "and we felt we could not maintain operations at the

level of professionalism we aspire to."

The

shut-down affects three full-time staffers and one part-timer. MAP was started in 1973 to help

clients "seeking

to promote the free flow of information and a diversity of voices in the

electronic mass and emerging media."

"We

are sad to read the announcement of the Media Access Project suspending its

operations," said Public Knowledge President Gigi Sohn. "Through the years, MAP has provided an

invaluable voice for the public interest on a range of issues, including the

public responsibility of broadcasters, to media ownership and, in more recent

years, many of the most prominent policy disputes of the Internet

age.



"MAP staffers are, and were, valued colleagues.

The organization has provided opportunities for a wealth of talented and

dedicated advocates, PK Legal Director Harold Feld and PK COO Brooke Rae-Hunter

among them."

The

group plans to throw a going-away party for itself, and the communities it has

touched, in May.