Mantra sues to tape flashers

Mantra Entertainment, which presides over the Girls Gone Wild

franchise, is suing for its right to chronicle women in the act of exposing

themselves in public.

Mantra said police and public officials of Panama City Beach, Fla., harassed

and threatened to arrest a GGW crew in town partly in preparation for a

planned live pay-per-view event March 13.

According to George Meros, with law firm Gray Harris of Tallahassee, Fla., Mantra

has sued in the Northern District of Florida for a temporary restraining order

and injunctions to prohibit law-enforcement officials from Panama City Beach

from further harassment or intimidation or threats of arrest for the action of

Mantra in filming matters within public view or for uttering nonspecific

innocuous statements such as "go wild."

At least as far as the PPV event goes, the point is now moot (though

GGW also has a video, DVD and Web-site business to keep stocked with

flashers).

The PPV event has been moved to South Padre Island, Texas, but Mantra

spokesman Bill Horn said the reason was that the site producer -- Mantra is

teaming up with World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. on the production -- decided that the

Panama City Beach venue's electrical system was not up to snuff.

The Florida federal court has been kind to Mantra. Last December, it won a

key case when the judge ruled that it did not violate privacy rights by

including a 17-year-old exposing her breasts on a Panama City Beach

street.