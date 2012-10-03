Manno Signs New Agreement With NBC Sports Group

Comcast SportsNet New England anchor/reporter Carolyn Manno has signed a new multiyear agreement with NBC Sports Group that will see her fill a varitey of roles for NBC and NBC Sports Network.

Manno will serve as a reporter for NBC's Sunday NFL studio program FootballNight in America and contribute to NBC Sports Group's college basketball and football coverage. Additionally, she will be a host on the Group's MLS coverage, provide SportsDesk updates, and will serve as a correspondent for action sports coverage.

Manno, who contributed NBC Sports Group's coverage of the London Olympics as a sports desk anchor and reporter, will have a role with NBC's coverage of the 2014 Winter Games in Sochi, Russia. She will also have an unspecified role with the new NBC Sports Radio.

"Carolyn is one of the up-and-coming broadcasters on television and did a terrific job as part of the broadcast team from London. We are excited to expand her role within the NBC Sports Group family," said Sam Flood, executive producer, NBC Sports and NBC Sports Network. "Carolyn's promotion recognizes the strength of the talent and sports news coverage that we have at our regional sports networks."

Manno has been with NBCUniversal since 2009.