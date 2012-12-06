Manner Named VP of Regulatory Affairs for EchoStar
EchoStar has named Jennifer Manner, former deputy chief of
the FCC's Office of Engineering and Technology, to be VP of regulatory affairs.
EchoStar is the satellite services company -- it owns
satellite broadband provider -- spun off from Dish in 2008.
Manner, who reports to executive VP and general counsel Dean
Manson, is also the former deputy chief of the Public Safety and Homeland
Security Bureau, and had posts at Skyterra and WorldCom.
OET advises the commissioners and staff on engineering
matters and manages satellite and other spectrum.
"Jennifer has a tremendous understanding of the satellite
industry and the broader telecommunications industry. As a policy expert, she's
literally written the book on topics such as spectrum, broadband and emerging
technologies," Manson said in a statement. "Her grasp of the domestic and
international communications regulatory structure will be a great asset to
EchoStar as we continue to grow our company and expand our product lines."
