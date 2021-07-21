'Manifest' Still Flying? Both Netflix and NBC Talking to Warner Again About Season 4

Both NBC and Netflix are reportedly having second thoughts about not picking up paranormal airliner series Manifest and are each in talks with producer Warner Bros. TV about making a fourth season of the show.

Deadline's highly connected Nellie Andreeva confirms the talks, which come after Nielsen reported last week that Manifest drew an impressive 2.5 billion-plus U.S. streaming minutes on Netflix for the week ending June 20.

NBC cancelled Manifest in June after three seasons amid steadily declining linear ratings. Spurred along on Twitter by creator/show runner Jeff Rake, there was hope among loyal fans--aka "Manifestors"--that Netflix would pick the show up for as Season 4, similar to how it rescued Lucifer after FOX cancelled that show after three seasons.

Netflix declined the opportunity, but now appears--like NBC--to be revisiting the call.

For her part, Andreeva noted that NBC has had several planned hourlong dramas fall through since it cancelled Manifest, and it now has room on its schedule and some budgetary resources to renew the show.

Having Netflix take the over the show with first-run rights presents a more complicated scenario, since the SVOD service prefers worldwide distribution rights, and Warner Bros. has already sold the show abroad.