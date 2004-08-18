Mandabach Exits Carsey-Werner

Caryn Mandabach -- who has spent 20 years with high-profile TV programmer Carsey-Werner-Mandabach, first as producer and eventually name-in-the-title partner -- is exiting to hang out her own shingle.

Mandabach's resume includes The Cosby Show, Roseanne, That '70s Show, 3rd Rock From The Sun, Grace Under Fire, A Different World, Cybill and Grounded For Life.

Mandabach already has support--for now moral and maybe more--from Fox. "We've always enjoyed working with her and we hope to continue doing so in the future," said Fox Broadcasting Co. Entertainment President Gail Berman.