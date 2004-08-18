Mandabach Exits Carsey-Werner
Caryn Mandabach -- who has spent 20 years with high-profile TV programmer Carsey-Werner-Mandabach, first as producer and eventually name-in-the-title partner -- is exiting to hang out her own shingle.
Mandabach's resume includes The Cosby Show, Roseanne, That '70s Show, 3rd Rock From The Sun, Grace Under Fire, A Different World, Cybill and Grounded For Life.
Mandabach already has support--for now moral and maybe more--from Fox. "We've always enjoyed working with her and we hope to continue doing so in the future," said Fox Broadcasting Co. Entertainment President Gail Berman.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.