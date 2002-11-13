Mancuso joins ABC Family

ABC Family president Angela Shapiro has a new lieutenant to shepherd the

channel's original-programming push.

NBC veteran Linda Mancuso is joining ABC Family as senior vice president of

programming, charged with scripted series, reality shows, specials and

made-for-TV movies.

Most recently, she was chief operating officer of Peter Engel Productions/NBC

Enterprises.

With the partnership between those two production units expiring at the end

of the year, Mancuso is taking a leap to cable.

'Cable is a wonderful playground. We have so many nights to fill,' said

Mancuso, who also previously served as VP of prime time series for

NBC.

Under Shapiro, ABC Family is focusing on reality shows

and comedies and launching its first original block, on Monday nights, come

January. Mancuso has toiled in with both genres.

She's created sitcoms for NBC, including cheaper

teen comedies, and reality, like a pilot for E! Entertainment Television called

America's Houseguest.

As soon as she takes up her new post next week, Mancuso

plans to call producers and writers all over Hollywood.

'We're looking for a hit show in any

genre,' she said. 'I'll tell them: 'Come with your best projects. Don't think of

us as just a

cable network.''