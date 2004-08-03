Mancow Drops Suit

Chicago Sun-Times columnist Robert Feder reports that WKQX-FM DJ Mancow Muller has dropped a lawsuit against David Edward Smith, who has filed 66 indecency complaints against the shock jock at the Federal Communications Commission.

"In the end, my goal was to stir the national debate about how we're losing the First Amendment and how one kook can singlehandedly pervert the system for their own creepy desires, and decide what the community should be allowed to hear," Muller told Fede," I feel I have accomplished what I set out to do."