The Man Show Comedy Central

Viewers 18-34 Men: 280,500

Viewers 18-34 Women: 132,170

Viewers 18-34 All: 412,670

There's no doubt Comedy Central's The Man Show is reaching its target audience: males 18 to 34. Since its debut in June 1999, the half-hour original series has had an average rating of 1.3 and is ranked sixth with males 18 to 34. It showcases a chauvinistic attitude and outrageous macho humor-each show wraps with scantily clad women jumping on trampolines.

The series combines sketch comedy, man-on-the-street interviews, celebrity drop-ins and on-going segments such as "Household Hints From Adult Film Stars. ''The show is hosted by Jimmy Kimmel (Win Ben Stein's Money) and Adam Carolla (MTV's Loveline). It airs Sundays at 10 p.m. (ET) with episodes repeated on Wednesdays at midnight and Saturdays at 10:30 p.m.