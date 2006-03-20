Man Claims Bush Advancers Posed as Journalists

The Biloxi (Miss.) SunHerald reports that members of the government advance team for President Bush's visit to the area March 8 posed as Fox News Channel journalists scouting a story as their cover for checking out a house that would ultimately host the president.

According to the paper, Jerry Akins, who hosted Bush, was approached on the Friday before his visit by two men identifying themselves as from Fox News and doing a story on new construction.

Akins said they took pictures of his house, which is under construction, and scouted the neighborhood, according to the paper, which said ABC affiliate WLOX also carried an interview with Akins.

After the President's surprise appearance at Akin's house, the men identified themselves as with the government and showed him presidential seal lapel pins, the man said.

A White House spokesperson had not returned calls for comment at press time.