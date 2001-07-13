Man arrested in death of WFLA staffer

Tampa police Friday charged a man already in jail with the murder of WFLA-TV operations director Danielle Cipriani.

Local sources reported that Melvin Givens had been in jail on unrelated charges prior to the discovery of Cipriani's body. Police said physical evidence linked the suspect to the killing.

Cipriani was discovered dead by police after colleagues, concerned when she didn't show up for work, found the door to her apartment open.

- Dan Trigoboff