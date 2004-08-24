Mamet Pens Anti-Terrorism Drama

Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright David Mamet is teaming up with The Shield creator Shawn Ryan on a drama for CBS.

The network has given the project a "put pilot" commitment, meaning that a pilot must be produced or CBS will have to pay a stiff penalty.

The show is about the private and professional lives of an elite military anti-terrorism unit, based on the book Inside Delta Force: The Story of America's Elite Counterterrorist Unit by Eric Haney.

Haney was one of the founders of the U.S. Army's Delta Force.

Mamet will write the pilot and executive produce with Ryan. Haney will consult.

Ryan has an overall development deal with Twentieth Century Fox Television, and Twentieth will produce the show.