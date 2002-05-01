Malveaux joins CNN

Cable News Network shook up its White House ranks this week, losing correspondent Major

Garrett and adding former NBC News reporter Suzanne Malveaux.

Garrett stepped down earlier this week for undisclosed reasons.

Malveaux, most recently stationed in NBC's Chicago bureau, will join CNN's

Kelly Wallace and John King in the White House unit.

Malveaux previously spent six years in Washington, D.C., for NBC News.

Garrett, meanwhile, resigned quietly Monday after two years on the beat.

"I happily turn my attentions to this great profession's many opportunities,

richer for having been a broadcast journalist for CNN," he said in a statement

released by the network. He did not, however, explain his departure.

In a memo to CNN staffers, senior vice president and national managing editor Keith

McAllister said: "Major's reporting was dependable and his effort unfailing.

White House correspondents are always on call, and CNN's numerous television,

radio and Web services are always demanding."

Malveaux's first day with CNN will be June 3.