Malone Pursues Virgin Media

British cable giant Virgin Media confirmed that it is in

discussions with John Malone's Liberty Global concerning a possible takeover,

which could further solidify Liberty's dominance in the European cable

landscape.





"Virgin Media confirms that it is in discussions with

Liberty Global, Inc., a leading international cable company, concerning a

possible transaction," Virgin Media said in a terse statement Tuesday. "Any

such transaction would be subject to regulatory and other conditions. A further

announcement will be made in due course."





No formal offer has been made, according

to reports, but Liberty Global is expected to launch its bid for the cable

giant within days. Virgin Media has a market capitalization of about $10.4

billion.



