Malone on Ergen-omics
Liberty Media Corp. CEO John Malone said he is rather amused by EchoStar
Communications Corp. chairman Charlie Ergen's crumbling deal to take over
DirecTV Inc.
"I think Charlie knew from the start he couldn't get it approved," said
Malone, who had been backing News Corp.'s rival bid for DirecTV. "While [DirecTV is] trying to sell, Charlie has gained market share."
Malone said he expects Ergen to strive for long, long divorce proceedings to
delay any consolation deal with News Corp.'s Rupert Murdoch.
