Malone on Ergen-omics

Liberty Media Corp. CEO John Malone said he is rather amused by EchoStar

Communications Corp. chairman Charlie Ergen's crumbling deal to take over

DirecTV Inc.

"I think Charlie knew from the start he couldn't get it approved," said

Malone, who had been backing News Corp.'s rival bid for DirecTV. "While [DirecTV is] trying to sell, Charlie has gained market share."

Malone said he expects Ergen to strive for long, long divorce proceedings to

delay any consolation deal with News Corp.'s Rupert Murdoch.