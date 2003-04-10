Malcolm renewed for fifth
Malcolm in the Middle is coming back next fall for its fifth season, Fox Entertainment president Gail Berman said Thursday.
Malcolm, which airs Sundays at 9 p.m., was created and
is executive-produced by Linwood Boomer.
The show wins its time period in the key adult 18-through-49 demographic, and
it has brought home five Emmy Awards in its four years on the air.
The show is getting ready to launch in off-net syndication next fall,
distributed by Twentieth Television.
So far, Malcolm is cleared in 87 percent of the country.
