Malcolm renewed for fifth

By

Malcolm in the Middle is coming back next fall for its fifth season, Fox Entertainment president Gail Berman said Thursday.

Malcolm, which airs Sundays at 9 p.m., was created and
is executive-produced by Linwood Boomer.

The show wins its time period in the key adult 18-through-49 demographic, and
it has brought home five Emmy Awards in its four years on the air.

The show is getting ready to launch in off-net syndication next fall,
distributed by Twentieth Television.

So far, Malcolm is cleared in 87 percent of the country.