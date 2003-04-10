Malcolm renewed for fifth

Malcolm in the Middle is coming back next fall for its fifth season, Fox Entertainment president Gail Berman said Thursday.

Malcolm, which airs Sundays at 9 p.m., was created and

is executive-produced by Linwood Boomer.

The show wins its time period in the key adult 18-through-49 demographic, and

it has brought home five Emmy Awards in its four years on the air.

The show is getting ready to launch in off-net syndication next fall,

distributed by Twentieth Television.

So far, Malcolm is cleared in 87 percent of the country.