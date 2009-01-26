Malcolm Gladwell To Give Keynote Address At NAB Show

Bestselling author and New Yorker reporter Malcolm Gladwell will give a keynote address at the National Association of Broadcasters show in Las Vegas on April 22.

Author of The Tipping Point, Blink, and Outliers, Gladwell will speak with David K. Rehr, president and CEO of the NAB. His latest book, Outliers, points to the factors that foster a person’s success in business and society.

“Outliers” are relevant to this disruptive time in the broadcast industry—Gladwell says by challenging the status quo during uncertain times, outliers often find success.

"We are proud to welcome Malcolm Gladwell to the NAB Show as one of our keynote speakers for 2009 ," said NAB President and CEO David K. Rehr in a statement. "Malcolm is one of the world's most visionary thinkers in the area of social science, and his insights into the qualities that create and nurture success have been used by people and organizations globally. We look forward to an illuminating conversation with Malcolm, and a very engaging interactive session between him and our attendees."