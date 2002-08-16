Malcolm clears 40 percent of U.S.
Twentieth Television has reached deals for its 2004 off-network sitcom, Malcolm in the
Middle, with stations in both the Tribune Co. and Viacom Inc. station groups,
and the programmer has now cleared the show in 40 percent of the United States.
Twentieth disclosed that it sold the show to KBHK/United Paramount Network San
Francisco; KCPQ/Fox and KTWB/The WB Television Network Seattle; WNPA/UPN Pittsburgh; WXIN/Fox and
WTTV/WB Indianapolis; and WWHO/UPN Columbus, Ohio.
The show has also been picked up by the Fox group for its 10 largest
markets.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.