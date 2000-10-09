Making the Video MTV

Viewers 18-34 Men: 160,400

Viewers 18-34 Women: 232,200

Viewers 18-34 All: 392,600

Making the Video offers viewers a behind-the-scenes look at how music videos are created. MTV's cameras record the process from beginning to end, with the final product-the music video itself-debuting on the network. Among the performers who have appeared in the series are Janet Jackson, Britney Spears, Christina Aguilera, 98°and Jewel. The original series has been on MTV for 15 months and comes in eighth with women 18 to 34. MTV says the average rating is 1.18. The show airs Mondays at 10:30 p.m. (ET).