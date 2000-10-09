Making the Video MTV
Viewers 18-34 Men: 160,400
Viewers 18-34 Women: 232,200
Viewers 18-34 All: 392,600
Making the Video offers viewers a behind-the-scenes look at how music videos are created. MTV's cameras record the process from beginning to end, with the final product-the music video itself-debuting on the network. Among the performers who have appeared in the series are Janet Jackson, Britney Spears, Christina Aguilera, 98°and Jewel. The original series has been on MTV for 15 months and comes in eighth with women 18 to 34. MTV says the average rating is 1.18. The show airs Mondays at 10:30 p.m. (ET).
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.