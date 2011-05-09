Maker's ‘Marks' Its First National TV Ad Campaign
Maker's Mark, the Kentucky-based bourbon whiskey
distillery, will launch its first national TV ad campaign exclusively on
Discovery Channel beginning May 10, Adweek
reported.
The campaign, designed by Doe-Anderson of Louisville, Ky.,
will include four animated spots representing the brand's unpretentiousness and
authenticity. The commercials will poke a little fun at competitors Crown Royal
and Woodford Reserve, while another mocks the fashion industry. The first
commercial will air during Discovery's
Deadliest Catch, with other ads appearing during the Swamp Brothers series premiere on May 13, as well as Man vs. Wild, Auction Kings, and Gold Rush.
This marks Discovery's most expansive deal with a spirits
brands to date, with the network's in-house production studio, producing the
commercial that will appear during the Swamp
Brothers premiere. This is also Maker's Mark's largest financial
advertising commitment and depletes its 2011 video budget. The brand will spend
an estimated $25 million in measured media this year.
Maker's Mark follows its liquor industry fellows such as
Jack Daniels and Tennessee Honey whiskey in television advertising campaigns.
The industry restricts TV buys to reach a 21-and-over audience only; at least
70% must be of legal age. Maker's Mark is shooting for 85% with its campaign.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.