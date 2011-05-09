Maker's ‘Marks' Its First National TV Ad Campaign

Maker's Mark, the Kentucky-based bourbon whiskey

distillery, will launch its first national TV ad campaign exclusively on

Discovery Channel beginning May 10, Adweek

reported.

The campaign, designed by Doe-Anderson of Louisville, Ky.,

will include four animated spots representing the brand's unpretentiousness and

authenticity. The commercials will poke a little fun at competitors Crown Royal

and Woodford Reserve, while another mocks the fashion industry. The first

commercial will air during Discovery's

Deadliest Catch, with other ads appearing during the Swamp Brothers series premiere on May 13, as well as Man vs. Wild, Auction Kings, and Gold Rush.

This marks Discovery's most expansive deal with a spirits

brands to date, with the network's in-house production studio, producing the

commercial that will appear during the Swamp

Brothers premiere. This is also Maker's Mark's largest financial

advertising commitment and depletes its 2011 video budget. The brand will spend

an estimated $25 million in measured media this year.

Maker's Mark follows its liquor industry fellows such as

Jack Daniels and Tennessee Honey whiskey in television advertising campaigns.

The industry restricts TV buys to reach a 21-and-over audience only; at least

70% must be of legal age. Maker's Mark is shooting for 85% with its campaign.