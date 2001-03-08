Major League Lacrosse lands Fox deal

Think of it as XFL thugs carrying clubs. A new professional lacrosse league has signed a TV deal with Fox Sports, putting a few games on its national network with more games on its regional outlets.

The league is run by Jake Steinfeld, bodybuilder, fitness gear infomercial king and onetime partner in cable network Fit TV. Ex-International Family Entertainment President Tim Robertson is a partner.

The six Major League Lacrosse teams are in Baltimore, Boston, Connecticut, Long Island, New Jersey and Rochester, NY. Fox Sports Net will carry five game beginning June 7 on its national feed and 27 games on its various regional sports nets. - John Higgins