Major Comcast markets to get HDTV

Comcast Cable Communications Inc. is launching high-definition television in

several major markets, beginning with parts of Washington, D.C., this

summer.

The cable company began offering HDTV in its hometown of Philadelphia late

last year.

Comcast will offer HDTV to its cable subscribers in northern Virginia in

mid-2002, to suburban Maryland in the second half of 2002 and to the city of

Washington, D.C., in 2003.

Systems in Detroit and Indianapolis will also offer HDTV to customers this

year.

Comcast plans to offer high-definition broadcasts from local television

stations, as well as HDTV programming from premium cable networks Home Box

Office and Showtime.

In Washington, Comcast will carry public broadcaster WETA's HDTV signal, as

well as its own Comcast SportsNet.

The MSO may have some extra motivation to roll out high-definition

programming because it is in the process of purchasing AT&T Broadband for

$72 billion -- a deal that must be approved by federal regulators in

Washington.