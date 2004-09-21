Mags Make Most of Emmy

The Emmy Awards telecast on ABC may have been something of a disappointment -- the lowest-rated since 1990 -- but the syndicated magazines' carpet-to-carpet coverage of the glitzy awards show was anything but. All of the entertainment mags were up significantly Monday from the prior week

ET had the biggest number, averaging a 5.8/10 Monday and winning its time period in Baltimore with a huge 11.8/22 and Atlanta with an 8.3/14.

Access Hollywood averaged a 4.0/7, scoring particularly well in New York, 6.9/11, and L.A., 5.1/8.

Inside Edition got a 3.7/9, followed by Extra's 3.3/7 and newcomer, The insider, with a 2.8/6, a new high for the new show (its sixth day).

