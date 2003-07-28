Mags Lead Rebound

With Wimbledon preemptions and lowered July 4 HUT levels behind them, most syndicated shows turned in solid ratings gains for the week ended July 13. According to Nielsen, magazine shows were the hot ticket, with double-digit gains all around.

Genre leader Entertainment Tonight

was up 14% to a 4.8. Inside Edition, up 11% to a 3.0; Extra, 32% to a 2.5; and Access Hollywood, a whopping 47%, tying Extra

at a 2.5.

In daytime, four of the top five talk shows perked up. Oprah

led with a 12% gain to a 5.5; runner-up Dr. Phil

was down 5% to a 4.1; Live With Regis and Kelly

was up 9% to a 3.5; and Maury

inched up 3% to a 3.3. The Jerry Springer Show

rose 8% to a 2.7.

The verdict on court shows was an even split between winners and losers. Up: leader Judge Judy, 12% to a 4.7; Judge Joe Brown

, 6% to a 3.3; and Judge Mathis, 6% to a 1.9. Down: Divorce Court, 11% to a 2.5; Texas Justice, 8% to a 2.2; and Judge Hatchett, 11% to a 1.7. People's Court

was flat at a 1.9.

Among rookies, Ask Rita

appeared on the national list with a 0.4. Among the other rookie first-runs, Who Wants To Be a Millionaire

recorded a 3% gain to a 3.0; Pyramid

was up 25% to a 2.0; The John Walsh Show, a no-show last week (the victim of Wimbledon preemptions on NBC), earned a 1.4. Celebrity Justice

was up 8% to a 1.3; Good Day Live

was unchanged at a 1.1; and Ex-Treme Dating

was flat at a 0.9 in its fifth week on the national chart after an 11-month slow rollout.

All the top five weekly hours gained vs. the previous week and last year: No. 1 ET Weekend, at 3.4, 10% for the week and 13% year-to-year; No. 2 ER, with a 2.5, 19% for both the week and the year; World's Wildest Police Videos, at 2.3, 15% and 10%, respectively; Buffy the Vampire Slayer, at 2.1, 5% for both; and Mutant X, also at 2.1, 24% and 11%, respectively.