Mago's FCC post made permanent

Jane Mago was named FCC general counsel Monday after holding the job in an acting capacity since January.

Mago was Mass Media aide to agency chairman Michael Powell when he was a commissioner and also to former commissioner Rachelle Chong. Mago also has served as deputy chief of the FCC Enforcement Bureau since November 1999. She started her career at the commission as an attorney for the Common Carrier Bureau in 1978. She has a law degree from State University of New York at Buffalo.

Named deputy general counsel was John Rogovin. He is a partner at O'Melveny & Myers, the firm that once employed Powell. Rogovin previously was deputy assistant attorney general in the civil division of the Department of Justice, another one of Powell's old haunts. Rogovin also served as a clerk for Judge Laurence Silberman of the federal appeals court in Washington. He earned his law degree from the University of Virginia. - Bill McConnell