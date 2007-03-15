Magnuson Promoted to SVP of Worldwide Publicity at Warner Bros.

Sharan Magnuson has been named to the newly created post of senior VP, worldwide publicity, for Warner Bros. Wordwide Television Marketing in a restructuring of that unit.

Magnuson will oversee business and trade communications for Warner Bros. Television, Warner Horizon Television, Telepictures Productions, Warner Bros. Animation and Studio 2.0, Warner Bros. Domestic Televison Distribution and Warner Bros. International Television Distribution.

The restructuring puts the Warner Bros. Television Group's (WBTVG) publicity and communications under a single executive, reporting to Lisa Gregorian, executive VP, worldwide marketing, for (WBTVG).

Most recently, Magnuson was senior VP, publicity, advertising and promotions, for WBTV.