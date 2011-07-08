MagnaGlobal Shuffles Executives After Unit Split
Chris Williams will head the
buying operations unit of MagnaGlobal, which is now called MagnaGlobal
Investment, MediaDailyNews
reported. Williams had been executive vice president of global investment
strategy before the split.
IPG Media Lab leader Brian
Monahan will become the head of a Global Intelligence operation, which had been
held by Brian Wieser. He will be joined by Vincent Letang, as director of
global forecasting for the unit's research arm.
Recently, Magna saw its CEO
Elizabeth Herbst-Brady leave to join MTV Networks as a sales executive. The new positions will go into effect at the end of July.
