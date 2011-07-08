MagnaGlobal Shuffles Executives After Unit Split

Chris Williams will head the

buying operations unit of MagnaGlobal, which is now called MagnaGlobal

Investment, MediaDailyNews

reported. Williams had been executive vice president of global investment

strategy before the split.

IPG Media Lab leader Brian

Monahan will become the head of a Global Intelligence operation, which had been

held by Brian Wieser. He will be joined by Vincent Letang, as director of

global forecasting for the unit's research arm.

Recently, Magna saw its CEO

Elizabeth Herbst-Brady leave to join MTV Networks as a sales executive. The new positions will go into effect at the end of July.