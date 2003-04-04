MAGNA: Long-term success in scripted

Steve Sternberg, senior vice president for media-services firm MAGNA Global

USA, sees the reality bubble "contracting rather than bursting," as viewers tire

of "the inevitable clones and lower-brow entries." MAGNA is the negotiating arm

of ad-agency giant The Interpublic Group of Cos. and its $40 billion in billings.

Although these shows have attracted younger viewers and enable short-term

schedule fixes, he said, programmers realize that there's a financial drawback

in such shows, which have "no back-end or secondary market." Moreover, there can

be content concerns for some advertisers, he pointed out.

Broadcasters realize, he added, that "long-term success and brand-building

requires scripted series."