Magical Elves, NBC Universal Strike First-Look Deal

NBC universal has signed an exclusive first-look deal with Magical Elves, the production company behind Top Chef and Project Runway on NBC U-owned Bravo. The deal means that the producers of Project Runway will not follow the show as it migrates to Lifetime this fall.

The Magical Elves production team is led by producers Dan Cutforth and Jane Lipsitz. NBC will get first dibs on properties from the pair for broadcast, multichannel video or wireless platforms. In addition, they will be able to work on projects developed by NBC Universal.



NBC says the pair will not be confined to reality, but may produce scripted TV shows and straight-to-digital fare.