Maggie Gallant Joins Rogers & Cowan

Maggie Gallant, the founder of Spotlight Communications, is joining Rogers & Cowan as senior VP.

Spotlight Communications is a boutique PR firm with a number of clients in the television industry, including Animal Planet, Discovery Channel and Lifetime.

"Maggie and her team at Spotlight are indispensable partners for Animal Planet and have truly helped us break through with creative campaigns and events. Who else could have helped us pull off a memorial service for our Meerkat Manor star, Flower, with staggering results? I truly think of them as a New York extension of our communications team," said Patricia Kollappallil, VP, Communications, Animal Planet.

Gallant will be bringing her clients and staff with her to Rogers & Cowan, and will be based in the company’s New York office, reporting to CEO Tom Tardio.