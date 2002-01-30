Magers to replace Drury in Chicago

The retirement of Chicago news icon John Drury from WLS-TV at the end of the

February ratings book opens the door for another prominent Chicago anchor.

Ron Magers, who currently anchors at 5 p.m. for WLS-TV, will move to 10 p.m.

with co-anchor Diann Burns, general manager Emily Barr said Tuesday.

Burns currently co-anchors both newscasts, as will Magers. Drury will

continue to file reports for the station, along with longtime producer Alex

Burkholder, the station said.

Magers joined the ABC-owned station in 1997, after he and Carol Marin -- now

with CBS News -- bolted NBC-owned WMAQ-TV over the issue of Jerry Springer's

commentaries for that station.

Barr said her station's 5 p.m. newscast has consistently led its competition

since Magers began anchoring it.

Magers debuts on the late news March 4.