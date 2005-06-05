Mag Rack Tries 'Turn On' TV

Mag Rack is looking to put new meaning into its slogan, “TV for Whatever Turns You On.”

The Cablevision-owned VOD network will air Mama Gena’s School of Womanly Arts, a 20-part series from self-professed “diva of desire” Regena “Mama Gena” Thomashauer beginning Aug. 4.

The 10-30 minute episodes are based on Thomashauer’s New York “pleasure bootcamp” workshops, offering 15-20 students – or “Sister Goddesses” – guidance on flirting, fun, and pleasure-seeking.

New episodes premiere weekly through December.

Thomashauer’s “school” is a division of her company Relationship Technologies. She has written three books and made TV appearances on 20/20 and Late Night with Conan O’Brien, among others.

Mag Rack, founded in 2001, is a division of Cablevision’s Rainbow Media.

