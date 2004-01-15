Mag Rack Sets Guitar ‘Magazine’

Video-on-demand provider Mag Rack and Warner Bros. Publications are partnering on a new guitar instruction show. Guitar Xpress, which will debut in February, will help viewers, "Learn how to play songs without really knowing how to play guitar," explains Mag Rack GM Matt Strauss.

Warner Bros. is producing the programs with Mag Rack’s help on development. There will be six songs in every program, with two fresh songs a week. Lessons and tips will be updated monthly.

Mag Rack offers more than 30 VOD magazines on subjects ranging from yoga to motorcycles.

Strauss said Guitar Xpress represents a new opportunity in VOD shows because it will keep viewers coming back for multiple programs, rather than ordering up a single show.