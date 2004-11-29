Mag Rack Plans First Ad Campaign

Video-on-demand service Mag Rack, the special-interest on-demand channels launched by Rainbow Media Holdings Inc. in 2001, is premiering its first ad campaign with transit ads targeting commuters on New York’s Long Island and in Westchester County, N.Y., and Fairfield County, Conn., as well as New Jersey residents and holiday visitors to New York.

Premiering Dec. 6, the ads will bear the tagline “TV for Whatever Turns You On” and will run for 30 days on Long Island Railroad, Metro North and the PATH trains.

The campaign will be complemented with in-station giveaways during the week of Dec. 13, offering commuters with cookies and a game card directing them to www.magrack.com for a chance to win such prizes as a home-theater system.

Mag Rack will split the buy with Cablevision-owned sports-instruction on-demand channel Sportskool and place one ad in every other railroad car.

The channel offers special-interest programming in more than 20 core programming categories, with 40 total hours of new content each month. Like other on-demand channels, it features the ability to fast-forward, rewind or pause programs.