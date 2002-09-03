Mag Rack to launch on Charter

Charter Communications Inc. subscribers in four markets will soon be able to

sample Rainbow Media Group's free video-on-demand service, Mag Rack.

Charter will roll out Mag Rack to its VOD homes in St. Louis; Fort Worth, Texas;

Greenville/Spartanburg, S.C.; and parts of Los Angeles beginning Sept. 15.

That will bring Mag Rack's distribution to 1.6 million subscribers.

Mag Rack offers specialty programs on more than 20 topics ranging from bird

watching to motorcycles.