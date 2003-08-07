Mag Rack cuts staff

Rainbow Media Holdings' video-on-demand service Mag Rack axed staffers

earlier this week and will now farm out most of its programming.

Rainbow Media would not comment on

the number of staffers cut, but reportedly twelve staffers, mostly production and programming staff, were

cut, leaving four remaining employees.

GM Matt Strauss remains with the service.

Mag Rack is a free VOD service of specialty programs on topics from yoga to

motorcycles. In-house producers had been making most of the content.

A Rainbow spokesman said the company 'made a strategic

business decision to use third party entities for the development and production

of original content' and that 'resulted in a small reduction of

staff.'