Maffei: Traditional Pay TV Model Will Survive
New York - Liberty Media CEO Greg Maffei said traditional pay TV
companies will survive the latest threat to their business models -
over-the-top video - mainly because they have weathered similar storms
before.
At the UBS Global Media & Entertainment conference here
Tuesday, Maffei said that cable and satellite companies have stood up to
threats from telcos and countless other competitors and the same should
hold true for online content.
"This is just one more transition,"
Maffei said, adding that cable, satellite and telco video business
models still have a "lot of life."
