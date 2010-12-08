Maffei: Traditional Pay TV Model Will Survive

New York - Liberty Media CEO Greg Maffei said traditional pay TV

companies will survive the latest threat to their business models -

over-the-top video - mainly because they have weathered similar storms

before.

At the UBS Global Media & Entertainment conference here

Tuesday, Maffei said that cable and satellite companies have stood up to

threats from telcos and countless other competitors and the same should

hold true for online content.

"This is just one more transition,"

Maffei said, adding that cable, satellite and telco video business

models still have a "lot of life."

