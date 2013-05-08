Maffei: Charter Investment Could Lead to Further Consolidation

Liberty Media CEO Greg Maffei told analysts Wednesday that

he believes the climate could be right for further consolidation in the cable

industry, but that it is up to its latest investment -- Charter Communications

-- to decide if it wants to be a buyer or seller of systems.

Liberty Media recently

closed on a $2.6 billion investment in Charter stock, buying 27.3% of its

outstanding shares and securing four seats on the MSO's 11-member board of

directors. Liberty has the right to expand that investment to 35% of Charter's

outstanding shares after 2016 and above 39.99% thereafter.

On a conference call with analysts Wednesday to discuss

Liberty's first quarter results, Maffei said that while Charter doesn't need to

acquire more systems, it is well positioned to participate in any market

consolidation that may arise.

Click

here to read the full story at Multichannel News.