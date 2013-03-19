Maffei: Charter Deal Could Lead to Other Cable Buys
Liberty Media CEO Greg Maffei said the media giant's recent
deal to acquire a 27% interest in Charter Communications was a "rare"
opportunity to secure a significant chunk of a major cable operator, hinting
that the deal could lead to other cable deals if opportunities arise.
Liberty agreed
Tuesday to acquire 26.9 million shares of Charter stock and 1.1 million
warrants from three major shareholders for about $2.617 billion. The
deal is expected to close in the first half of the second quarter.
In an interview
with CNBC's "Squawk Box," Tuesday, Maffei said that Liberty is
impressed with Charter's management team, led by CEO Tom Rutledge and praised
its business plan.
"If opportunities arise for incremental acquisition, that's
only a further benefit," Maffei told CNBC.
