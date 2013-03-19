Maffei: Charter Deal Could Lead to Other Cable Buys

Liberty Media CEO Greg Maffei said the media giant's recent

deal to acquire a 27% interest in Charter Communications was a "rare"

opportunity to secure a significant chunk of a major cable operator, hinting

that the deal could lead to other cable deals if opportunities arise.

Liberty agreed

Tuesday to acquire 26.9 million shares of Charter stock and 1.1 million

warrants from three major shareholders for about $2.617 billion. The

deal is expected to close in the first half of the second quarter.

In an interview

with CNBC's "Squawk Box," Tuesday, Maffei said that Liberty is

impressed with Charter's management team, led by CEO Tom Rutledge and praised

its business plan.

"If opportunities arise for incremental acquisition, that's

only a further benefit," Maffei told CNBC.

