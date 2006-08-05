Madison Road Begins 'Christmas' Shopping

Madison Road Entertainment (MRE) is

moving beyond branded integration by bankrolling and producing

Holidaze: The Christmas That

Almost Didn't Happen. Madison Road will begin shopping

the 60-minute animation special to the networks next week.

The studio is hoping big names from Disney

Channel will help build a holiday franchise. Highlighting the

show's voicing cast are tween stars Dylan

and Cole Sprouse of The Suite Life of Zack and

Cody, as well as that show's Brenda Song and Hannah Montana's Emily Osment. Also voicing characters are

John O'Hurley (Dancing With the

Stars), Fred Savage

(The Wonder

Years), comedian Paul

Rodriguez and singer Gladys Knight.

The script was written by MRE's Jonathan

Prince (American

Dreams) and Peter

Murietta (Hope &

Faith), with music by David

Lawrence and Faye Greenberg, who

wrote for Disney Channel hit High

School Musical.

The story focuses on Rusty the Reindeer (Savage), Rudolph's brother,

who is searching for the meaning of Christmas with characters from other

holidays, such as the Easter Bunny (Knight) and Cupid (Rodriguez).

The project marks a break with MRE's background. Managing Partner

Jak Severson says there is very little product

integration in Holidaze. “This represents

our first foray into traditional, true studio financing,” he says. “We are

using this as a platform to say we are not just about branded entertainment.

It's a total departure for us.”

The profitability of the project will not depend solely on the size of a

potential network license fee. MRE has a DVD distribution deal with

Wal-Mart, which will have the show on shelves

in November, prior to any television window.

The studio, which is behind NBC

alternative series Treasure

Hunters, hopes to use a December network airing followed

by a cable window to drive consumers to buy the DVD. With the

Peanuts

franchise as a model, MRE is looking to develop a cast of characters that can

spawn specials for multiple holidays. “These are very expensive to

produce,” says Prince. “If it's merely for Christmas, you better be able

to sell a lot of toothpaste and toys.”

MRE is covering the cost of the project, which stands to be around $2

million. The DVD is expected to retail for just under $10, with MRE keeping as

much as $6 of that. Severson envisions a minor loss for the first year, which

he hopes will be recouped by year two of DVD sales.

But a network deal would boost DVD sales and could put the project into

profitability in year one. “Since we don't need anything specific from

anybody, everything we're looking at from broadcast or cable is to help us

sell more DVDs,” Severson says. “I'm open to a license fee, barter or

both.”

Prince hopes a fully financed project that's well into production will

be an attractive package for a network. “They don't have to go through the

development process,” he says, “but they do get to give notes on scripts

and production.”

The economics of building a franchise may make sense to the networks,

which are backing off development of one-offs, such as TV movies. “They take

a lot of resources to make and a lot of resources to market,”

NBC Entertainment President

Kevin Reilly said at the recent

Television Critics Association press tour.

“I don't know that we'll go out of the business altogether, but we will

certainly be from here on in much more selective.”