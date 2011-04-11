Madison to Retire as NBCU Chief Diversity Officer
Paula Madison, NBCUniversal's EVP and chief diversity
officer, announced Monday she plans to retire from the company.
Her last day will be May 20, after the first Joint Diversity
Advisory Council in Philadelphia with Comcast and NBCU.
Madison became the company's first chief diversity officer
in 2007. She started at NBCU as
assistant news director at WNBC in 1989 and served as president/GM of KNBC
before assuming her current post.
"Paula has had an extraordinary career from her early days
as an award-winning journalist and station manager up to and including her
appointment as the first Chief Diversity Officer in the history of NBCUniversal,"
said Steve Burke, CEO, NBCUniversal and EVP, Comcast Corporation. "Her
leadership and counsel throughout the course of the integration were
invaluable. I want to thank her for that and for all of her many
contributions to this company."
An announcement of her replacement is expected in the next
several weeks.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.