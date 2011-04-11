Madison to Retire as NBCU Chief Diversity Officer

Paula Madison, NBCUniversal's EVP and chief diversity

officer, announced Monday she plans to retire from the company.

Her last day will be May 20, after the first Joint Diversity

Advisory Council in Philadelphia with Comcast and NBCU.

Madison became the company's first chief diversity officer

in 2007. She started at NBCU as

assistant news director at WNBC in 1989 and served as president/GM of KNBC

before assuming her current post.

"Paula has had an extraordinary career from her early days

as an award-winning journalist and station manager up to and including her

appointment as the first Chief Diversity Officer in the history of NBCUniversal,"

said Steve Burke, CEO, NBCUniversal and EVP, Comcast Corporation. "Her

leadership and counsel throughout the course of the integration were

invaluable. I want to thank her for that and for all of her many

contributions to this company."

An announcement of her replacement is expected in the next

several weeks.