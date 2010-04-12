Madison Ave. on iPad: Whatever

What do ad agency bigs think of

Apple’s iPad? We all know Wall

Street, Apple fans on Main Street and Medialand love it, but the idea of a

subscription media play got a resounding

“meh” from the panelists who joined me

at B&C’s Upfront Central event last week.

“Just another platform,” said Magna

chief Elizabeth Herbst-Brady, while top

General Motors buyer Mike Rosen suggested

that it’s easy to get caught up with

things that impact “the next three months

versus the next three years.”

Microsoft’s Keith Lorizio, however,

touted the potential of another device. In

our Q&A at the event, the VP of U.S. digital

ad sales discussed the prospect of the

Xbox becoming a competitor to TV, noting

the global success of its interactive show 1

vs. 100, which is rated by Nielsen. Lorizio

made it clear that Microsoft wants to target

the ad community with interactive TV opportunities

in a much more serious way. The

days of shrink-wrapped software providing

all the growth are over.