Maddox, Wolf upped at Sony Domestic

Steve Maddox and Jeff Wolf have been promoted at Sony Domestic Television,

which also announced Monday that it had changed its name from Columbia TriStar

Domestic Television.

Maddox, senior vice president for SDT's Southeast region and head of its

Atlanta office, will also run SDT's sales office in Dallas and Wolf, SDT's

senior VP for syndication and business development and head of the

New York sales office, adds oversight of the syndicator's Chicago office, said

SDT executive VP John Weiser.

Maddox joined SDT in 1990 as an account executive for the Southeastern

region.

Wolf joined in 1993 as division manager for the Eastern

region.