Maddox, Wolf upped at Sony Domestic
Steve Maddox and Jeff Wolf have been promoted at Sony Domestic Television,
which also announced Monday that it had changed its name from Columbia TriStar
Domestic Television.
Maddox, senior vice president for SDT's Southeast region and head of its
Atlanta office, will also run SDT's sales office in Dallas and Wolf, SDT's
senior VP for syndication and business development and head of the
New York sales office, adds oversight of the syndicator's Chicago office, said
SDT executive VP John Weiser.
Maddox joined SDT in 1990 as an account executive for the Southeastern
region.
Wolf joined in 1993 as division manager for the Eastern
region.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.