Madden bolting Fox for ABC, MNF

It's official: John Madden will join Al Michaels in the ABC Monday Night

Football booth this coming fall.

Both Dan Fouts and Dennis Miller are out after two years in the booth. Miller

was an experiment -- 'outside the box,' as Michaels put it in a teleconference

with reporters earlier Thursday.

ABC Television president Alex Wallau called Madden and Michaels the 'dream

team' of sports-announcing teams.

ABC Sports president Howard Katz said he believes Fouts will have a

continuing role at the network, and conversations with the former quarterback

continue. Miller will not, given other commitments, such as his Home Box Office

series.

Michaels called Madden the 'gold standard' of sports analysts.

Madden acknowledged that part of the reason why he wanted to move to ABC at

this time was that his 21-year partner in the broadcasting booth, Pat Summerall,

called his last game in the Fox booth at this year's Super Bowl.

'That was part of it,' he added. 'I was going to be working with a new

partner, and Al Michaels is the best. You can't beat that.'

Madden's agent asked Fox to let him out of the last year of his contract

earlier in the week. Fox agreed Wednesday morning and, roughly seven hours

later, Madden had an agreement in principal with ABC, Madden said.

Officials wouldn't say whether Madden would earn more, less or the same

reported $8 million per year salary he earned at Fox.

'This isn't about money' was all Madden would say on the subject, adding that

MNF is where he'd like to wrap up his career. He also noted that he could

have extended his deal with Fox for another three years.

Katz noted that ABC will get more bang for its buck out of Madden because

he'll be doing things (as yet unspecified) for ESPN, as well.

In addition, the other networks have seven regional games to cover each

Sunday afternoon, versus one game for ABC on Monday night.