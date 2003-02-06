MADD: More alcohol ads than PSAs

Mothers Against Drunk Driving said media public-service announcements warning

against underage drinking and drunk driving are no match for the volume of

alcohol-beverage ads on TV.

Citing a study from the Center on Alcohol Marketing and Youth, MADD said

young people under the age of 21 were 60 times more likely to see a TV alcohol

ad than a PSA.

President Wendy Hamilton added, "Responsibility messages don't have a chance

of getting through to our young people . The sale of alcohol is obviously

winning the war of the airwaves at the expense of America's youth."

MADD has called on Congress to make the prevention of underage drinking a

"priority."

Ad Council president Peggy Conlon said the council "joins MADD, Congress, the

industry and anyone else who would like to make the issue of underage drinking a

top priority." The council coordinates PSA campaigns, including for underage

drinking and drunk drinking.

Conlon said the council has been encouraging Congress to fund a national

campaign. "As in the past," she added, "I believe we can expect nothing short of

a strong commitment of pro-bono support from the media and advertising

industries for an underage-drinking-prevention campaign."