MADD about Dateline

Dateline NBC took top broadcast honors in Mothers Against Drunk Driving's

first annual media awards, scheduled to be handed out Thursday in Washington, D.C.

The awards go to electronic and print media coverage that advances MADD's

goals of preventing underage drinking and drunk driving and assisting victims

and their families.

Dateline won the "Award of Excellence" for its one-hour special, "Sudden

Impact: The Ripple Effects of Drunk Driving."

Other broadcast award winners were NBC/Wolf Productions' Crime &

Punishment; ABC/David E. Kelley Productions' The Practice;

city of Greensboro, N.C., Channel 13 (city government cable channel); KDFW(TV)

Dallas; Hispanic Broadcasting Corp., San Diego; WFUV-FM New York; Radio Unica, San

Diego; and KNVO(TV) McAllen, Texas.

"The media is pivotal in helping us to educate the public about the dangers of

drunk driving and underage drinking," MADD president Wendy Hamilton said.